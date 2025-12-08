Small plane crash kills four from French aviation school

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people from France’s National School of Civil Aviation (ENAC), including an instructor and three students, died on Sunday when a light aircraft crashed in the Pyrenees, Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said in a press release on Monday.

The single-engine plane, typically used in flying clubs, was discovered Sunday evening at an altitude of 1,200 meters in the Ariege department of southwestern France, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

All four occupants were found deceased at the crash site.

The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

