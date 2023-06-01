Trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, PM Pashinyan to be held in Brussels - Charles Michel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trilateral meeting between President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel is scheduled for July 21 in Brussels, President Michel told journalists, News.az reports.

"We had the occasion to address all the topics that we’ve discussed in Brussels in May. We had the occasion to discuss connectivity, border delimitation, the peace treaty. This meeting has been a very good preparation for the next meeting that will take place in Brussels on July 21. It means that we’re working hard and intend to support all the positive efforts in direction of normalization of relationships," he said.

Michel noted that he had also announced the intension to invite President Ilham Aliyev, PM Pashinyan, Chancellor Sholtz and President Macron to hold a meeting in the margins of the next meeting of the European Political Community that will take place in Spain.

"It means that we will do everything on the EU side in order to help, in order to provide assistance, in order to make possible more progress in direction of normalization of relationship," he added.

News.Az