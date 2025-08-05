Tropical storms Henriette and Dexter active in Pacific and Atlantic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two tropical storms are active in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, though neither currently poses a threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Henriette formed in the eastern Pacific and was located about 895 miles (1,440 km) southwest of Baja California’s southern tip. With sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), Henriette is moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). While no warnings are in effect, the storm is expected to strengthen in the coming days, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Dexter was spinning approximately 275 miles (440 km) north-northwest of Bermuda, also with sustained winds of 45 mph. Moving northeast at 15 mph, Dexter is forecast to weaken into a post-tropical cyclone later this week. No hazards or land impacts are expected.

Dexter is the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, while Henriette is the eighth in the eastern Pacific.

