Hungary confirms 1st African swine fever outbreak in domestic pig herds

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Hungary has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in domestic pig herds, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nebih) announced Thursday.

Nebih's laboratory confirmed the presence of the ASF virus on Wednesday at a large-scale pig farm in Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg county, in northeastern Hungary. Chief Veterinary Officer Imre Nemes immediately ordered the farm sealed off and emergency disease-control measures implemented, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The approximately 3,000 pigs at the affected Vallaj farm are being culled. Authorities have established protection and surveillance zones around the outbreak site and launched an epidemiological investigation to determine the source and any potential further spread.

ASF is a severe viral disease affecting both domestic and wild pigs. While it poses no risk to human health, the disease has no cure and no available vaccine, making it a significant economic threat to the pork sector.

Nebih urged all pig farmers, particularly those in affected areas, to strictly observe biosecurity measures and immediately report any sudden fever, hemorrhagic symptoms or deaths among their animals to a veterinarian.

News.Az