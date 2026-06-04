Sultan of Brunei names sons to key cabinet posts in major shake-up

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In a move signaling future succession planning, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah announced a major cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, appointing two of his younger sons to key ministerial positions.

The shake-up is the first since 2022 for the tiny, oil-rich nation on the island of Borneo. It arrives as the 79-year-old sultan—the world’s longest-reigning monarch—prepares for his diamond jubilee next year. The Sultan, who underwent knee replacement surgery in January, confirmed in a televised broadcast that he will retain his primary roles as prime minister, defense minister, and finance minister, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, his sons are stepping into prominent new roles:

Prince Abdul Malik, his second eldest son, joins the cabinet for the first time as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

Prince Abdul Mateen, his second youngest son and a popular social media figure, takes over the Foreign Ministry portfolio previously held by the Sultan.

Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, the eldest son, will retain his position as Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Beyond the royal appointments, the reshuffle introduces the country's highest number of female cabinet members to date—including the minister of education and three deputy ministers.

The restructuring also targets economic policy. The Sultan announced the creation of three new ministerial roles and rebranded the Primary Resources and Tourism Ministry into the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. The changes aim to accelerate economic diversification and job growth as Brunei navigates the complex global energy landscape. While the nation has seen a recent boost in oil and gas exports, it is simultaneously battling soaring domestic subsidy costs and cross-border fuel smuggling.

News.Az