Quantum computing firm Quantinuum hits Nasdaq in massive debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a massive win for the deep-tech sector, Honeywell’s quantum computing arm, Quantinuum, is set to make its highly anticipated Nasdaq debut today. Strong Wall Street demand pushed the company to upsize its initial public offering, ultimately raising a staggering $1.68 billion.

Quantinuum priced 28 million shares at $60 each, comfortably beating its initial target range of $53 to $55 per share, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investor enthusiasm for the listing is being fueled by a mix of national security interests and the ongoing AI boom. Because next-generation AI systems require immense processing power, the market is betting heavily on quantum technology to eventually handle complex computations that leave traditional supercomputers in the dust. The sector received a major shot in the arm last month when the U.S. government announced a $2 billion initiative to back quantum firms, which includes a planned $100 million stake in Quantinuum.

Formed in 2021 through a merger of Honeywell’s quantum hardware division and Cambridge Quantum's software business, Quantinuum offers a full-stack lineup of hardware, software, and cybersecurity applications. Following the IPO, Honeywell will retain a dominant 48.1% voting stake in the company.

Despite the IPO excitement, the young quantum industry still faces classic early-stage hurdles. Widespread commercial adoption remains limited, development costs are sky-high, and Quantinuum’s revenue is currently heavily reliant on research institutions—with Japan’s RIKEN institute accounting for roughly 60% of its 2025 revenue.

Nevertheless, with peer company IonQ seeing its shares surge 52% this year, Wall Street is clearly focused on the long-term, lucrative potential of the quantum computing race.

News.Az