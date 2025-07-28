Truce between Thailand, Cambodia officially enters into force

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceasefire on the border area between Thailand and Cambodia has officially come into force after five days of military clashes, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The truce between the Asian countries was previously announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following talks in Kuala Lumpur between Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

