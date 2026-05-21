Trump administration offers billions to export U.S. AI tools

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The Trump administration plans to launch an aggressive new initiative on Thursday aimed at supercharging the global reach of American artificial intelligence tech. The administration will leverage billions of dollars in federal export financing to entice foreign companies into buying U.S.-made AI tools, marking a major escalation in the race to outpace China's expanding tech influence.

The U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM) is expected to officially approve the plan, dubbed the "ExportAI Initiative," during a board vote on Thursday morning. The program acts on an executive order signed by President Donald Trump last July, with a clear mandate to solidify American AI leadership across the globe. Under the framework, EXIM will provide financial safety nets—including insurance and loan guarantees for medium-term transactions, alongside direct loans and long-term guarantees—to lower the financial barrier for foreign buyers looking to adopt premium American software and hardware, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, the financing will come with strict national security guardrails. The Commerce Department must review and sign off on specific licenses for any sensitive technologies—including highly prized, cutting-edge chips manufactured by firms like Nvidia—before any financing deals can be finalized. This ensures that federally backed tech does not inadvertently end up in the wrong hands, building upon previous federal restrictions aimed at stopping advanced semiconductor diversion.

While the document does not specify which countries or international firms will be the first to tap into the new funding, the strategy highlights Washington’s urgency to counter Beijing’s growing foot footprint in the Global South and Europe. The geopolitical stakes were raised significantly last month when Chinese company DeepSeek released a highly capable, free, open-source AI model optimized specifically for hardware made by blacklisted Chinese tech giant Huawei.

DeepSeek’s rapid global adoption over the past year has proved that China is a formidable rival in both AI software and hardware. Though some U.S. tech firms have accused DeepSeek of improperly utilizing American technology to train its systems, the open-source model has given developing nations an affordable alternative to costly U.S. cloud platforms. By offering massive financial subsidies through EXIM, the Trump administration hopes to make trusted, secure American AI ecosystems the undisputed, economically superior choice for global industries.

News.Az