Moldova seeks deeper economic ties as foreign minister visits China for first time since 2018

Moldova seeks deeper economic ties as foreign minister visits China for first time since 2018

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Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi is visiting China from May 21 to 25, marking the first high-level trip by a Moldovan foreign minister to Beijing since 2018, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral engagement.

The visit comes at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and is intended to deepen dialogue and expand cooperation between Moldova and China across key sectors including the economy, trade, investment, culture, education and tourism, News.Az reports, citing Moldova1.

In Beijing, Mihai Popșoi is scheduled to meet Chinese officials responsible for foreign affairs, agriculture, trade, culture and international development, as well as representatives from academia and the business community.

The programme also includes a visit to Shanghai, where the Moldovan foreign minister will take part in the Moldova–China Economic Forum.

During the visit, he will also hold discussions with local authorities, Chinese investors and members of the Moldovan diaspora.

According to Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the last official visit by a Moldovan foreign minister to China took place in 2018. China remains one of Moldova’s top three trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding one billion dollars in 2025.

News.Az