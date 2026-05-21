Amazon aims to expand cloud and AI footprint in ASEAN region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon said on Thursday that it plans to invest more than 33 billion U.S. dollars in cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand by 2039, highlighting Southeast Asia’s growing importance in global digital expansion, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The company noted that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which consists of 11 member states, is expected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, with its digital economy projected to reach 560 billion dollars by 2030.

Amazon said it is expanding its cloud and AI infrastructure throughout the region to support businesses and organizations that are increasingly adopting digital technologies.

David Zapolsky, Amazon’s chief global affairs and legal officer, said governments in Southeast Asia have played a significant role in creating policies and economic conditions that are accelerating large-scale investment in AI and digital infrastructure.

News.Az