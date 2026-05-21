China's Chery eyes US entry but says timing remains uncertain

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Chinese automaker Chery Automobile has signalled ambitions to enter the US market but has not committed to any timeline, citing readiness and policy conditions as key factors, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Zhang Guibing, president of Chery International, told journalists at the company’s headquarters that while the American market is attractive, expectations of an imminent entry should be tempered.

“When we find a good and suitable time in the future, we definitely hope to enter it,” Zhang was quoted by Reuters as saying.

He added that any decision would depend on Chery’s operational readiness as well as the regulatory environment governing the automotive sector in both countries.

The US market remains a major challenge for Chinese manufacturers. Chinese-made electric vehicles face 100% import tariffs, along with restrictions on connected-car technology of Chinese origin and growing legislative scrutiny of the sector.

Chery has not yet included the US among its export destinations, instead focusing on Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The company’s comments come as several Chinese automakers continue to explore potential entry routes into North America.

Volvo Cars already operates a manufacturing facility in South Carolina, while BYD, Geely, Great Wall Motor, and Chery have expanded or explored operations in Mexico and Latin America, often viewed as potential stepping stones into the broader North American market.

US President Donald Trump has indicated openness to Chinese automakers establishing manufacturing operations in the US, though industry groups and lawmakers remain opposed to opening the market to Chinese-built vehicles.

Separately, Chery recently announced a partnership with Japanese automotive retailer Autobacs Seven, aiming to launch a new battery EV brand in Japan by 2027.

The joint venture, based in Yokohama, is called EMT (Electric Mobility Technology) and includes participation from Chinese battery maker Gotion High-Tech along with other partners.

News.Az