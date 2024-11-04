Trump and Harris hold final events before Election Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris will hold events on Monday to deliver last-minute messages to voters before Election Day, News.Az reports citing The Hill.

Trump will make four stops on Monday, starting his day off in Raleigh, North Carolina for a rally at 10 a.m. ET.The North Carolina suburb has trended more blue as the state sees an influx of new residents to the area. The Tar Heel state is going to be a critical pickup for the presidential race.Trump won in the state in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, but The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s polling aggregation has Harris leading by 1.5 percentage points.The former president will then head to Pennsylvania, another key battleground state, for two rallies. He first will visit Reading, Pa. for an event at 2 p.m. ET and then arrive in Pittsburgh, Pa. for an event at 6 p.m. ET.Pennsylvania is a critical state for both Harris and Trump. With its 19 Electoral Votes, both candidates have been looking to secure as many votes in the state as they can.The Republican nominee has a 0.5 percent lead over Harris in Pennsylvania, The Hill/Decision Desk HQ finds.Trump will then continue on to Grand Rapids, Mich. for a rally at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be his final appeal to voters before Election Day. He has plans to host an election night party in West Palm Beach, Fla.Harris will also spend Monday in Pennsylvania.She’s making various campaign stops in the state and then hosting a rally at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Musical guests will include Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, and guest speakers include Oprah, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Fat Joe.It will be Harris’s final campaign stop before Election Day. She plans to host a party at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C. With less than 48 hours left until the election, Harris and Trump are locked in a dead tie, each earning 48.3 percent support nationally, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s polling aggregation.

News.Az