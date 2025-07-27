Trump announces EU trade deal after meeting von der Leyen in Scotland

Donald Trump met with Ursula von der Leyen at his golf course in Scotland for the trade talks

US President Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a new trade agreement with the European Union, News.Az informs.

He stated this to American journalists after a short meeting with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at his Turnberry golf club in Scotland.

Washington and Brussels reached an agreement days before President Donald Trump's deadline for a trade deal or higher tariffs on European goods exported to the United States.

"This is the biggest deal ever," Trump said after the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

"We had to do some hard work. But thank you very much also for the negotiations that we had many times on the way to our goal, but now we have achieved it," said von der Leyen, who flew urgently to Scotland to meet Trump.

Trump said the EU would agree to buy $750 billion in energy supplies, and Europe would invest $600 billion more in the US than previously planned.

The tariff rate applied to imports from the EU will be 15 percent, with the same rate for cars. Pharmaceuticals are not included in the deal, nor are steel and aluminum, which Trump said would still be subject to 50 percent tariffs.

News.Az