Trump arrives at Chequers for talks with UK PM Keir Starmer - VIDEO

Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump was welcomed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers, where the two leaders posed briefly for the media before beginning bilateral talks.

Their discussions are expected to focus on trade, Ukraine, and the conflict in Gaza, with a joint news conference scheduled later, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

 


