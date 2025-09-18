Starmer and Trump to focus on foreign affairs, investment after royal welcome

U.S. President Donald Trump meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday in a high-stakes visit that mixes pomp with politics, following a lavish carriage ride with King Charles and a state banquet at Windsor Castle.

The centerpiece of the trip is a £150 billion ($205 billion) U.S. investment package in the UK, covering technology, energy, and life sciences. Among the deals is a major technology pact, with Microsoft, Google, Nvidia and OpenAI pledging £31 billion ($42 billion) in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and civil nuclear energy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

For Starmer, who faces a difficult political climate at home, the agreements offer a chance to showcase the strength of the U.S.-UK “special relationship.” Trump, in turn, has described the visit as “one of the highest honours” of his life, underscoring the value he sees in close ties with Britain.

The meeting is not without risks. Both leaders are likely to face questions about their past ties to Jeffrey Epstein during a joint press conference. Starmer was recently forced to remove Peter Mandelson as U.S. ambassador over his Epstein links, while Trump has also been scrutinized for his association with the late financier.

On trade, Britain appears resigned to not winning further relief on U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, though officials emphasize that growing U.S. investment highlights the UK’s global appeal.

At Chequers, Starmer will press Trump to take tougher action against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Trump has labeled Russia “the aggressor,” but insists Europe must cut all Russian oil imports before he agrees to harsher sanctions.

On the Middle East, Starmer faces pressure to raise Israel’s assault on Gaza. Trump has voiced frustration with Israeli air strikes but remains broadly supportive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has also criticised European nations for recognising a Palestinian state, calling it “rewarding Hamas.”

News.Az