Trump arrives in New York ahead of Tuesday's arraignment

Trump arrives in New York ahead of Tuesday's arraignment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday afternoon for arraignment following his indictment, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump last Thursday on charges related to a "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump will appear in a Manhattan court on Tuesday to face criminal charges. The Secret Service is scheduled to accompany Trump.

The former president is not expected to be put in handcuffs, according to his attorney Joe Tacopina.

"We'll go in there, and we'll proceed to see a judge at some point, plead not guilty, start talking about filing motions, which we will do immediately," Tacopina said last week.

Trump is expected to return to Florida shortly after his court appearance.

Trump called the indictment as a "witch hunt" and ''political persecution.''

Trump's indictment has drawn wide condemnation from the Republicans with some accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who presented evidence to the grand jury, of interfering in the 2024 elections.

The indictment marks the first time in US history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

Trump faces more than 30 counts in the indictment by the Manhattan grand jury, according to media reports citing sources.

The indictment remains under seal, so it is not currently possible to tell which charges Trump now faces. It will remain so until Bragg officially announces the indictment.

Security has been increased in and around Manhattan ahead of Trump's arraignment.

The Police Commissioner, Keechant Sewell said that New Yorkers may expect to see an increased police presence in parts of the city and intermittent road closures over the next two days, particularly in Manhattan.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also said that the city was ready ahead of Trump's arrival.

The mayor also told Trump supporters to "behave".

"Control yourselves," Adams warned at City Hall and said that any act of violence or vandalism would not be tolerated and those caught would be arrested and held accountable.

News.Az