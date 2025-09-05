Trump calls EU's Google fine unfair, threatens trade probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has threatened to initiate a trade investigation against the European Union after Brussels imposed a $3.46 billion fine on Google for abusing its dominant position in the digital advertising market.

The move has escalated tensions between Washington and the EU, with the White House warning of retaliatory measures to protect American technology companies, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump sharply criticised the European Commission’s decision, calling it unfair and discriminatory toward US companies.

"Europe today 'hit' another great American company, Google, with a $3.5 Billion Dollar fine, effectively taking money that would otherwise go to American Investments and Jobs. This is on top of the many other Fines and Taxes that have been issued against Google and other American Tech Companies, in particular. Very unfair, and the American Taxpayer will not stand for it!" Trump wrote.

He added that his administration "will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand," pointing to previous penalties against US firms. "Apple, as an example, was forced to pay $17 Billion Dollars in a Fine that, in my opinion, should not have been charged -- They should get their money back!" In a follow-up post, Trump claimed Google had already paid $13 billion in "false claims and charges," bringing the total to $16.5 billion. He demanded the EU "stop this practice against American companies immediately."

