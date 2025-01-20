Trump claims US will regain control of Panama Canal
U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday during his inaugural address that the United States would reclaim the Panama Canal, although he did not provide further details on the matter, News.az reports citing Reuters."The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated," Trump said.