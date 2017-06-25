Trump congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Fitr holiday marking end of Ramadan

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump congratulated Muslims on the advent of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, APA reports quoting official website of White House.



The Eid al-Fitr celebrates the conclusion of the dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

"On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr… Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity. During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values," Trump said in a statement as quoted by The Hill newspaper.



The president concluded the statement with the words "Eid Mubarak," which are the traditional Muslim greeting meaning "blessed celebration."



During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly resorted to controversial rhetoric speaking about immigrants and Muslim communities, calling in particular to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

