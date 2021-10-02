Trump eyes getting his Twitter account back in court

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge to force Twitter to temporarily reinstate his account while he sues to permanently return to the social media network, Bloomberg reports.

Trump’s request for a preliminary injunction against Twitter was filed late Oct. 1 in Miami, Florida. The Republican, who lost his bid for a second term in office, claims Twitter canceled his account in January under pressure from his political rivals in Congress.

Twitter declined to comment on the filing.

Trump also claims Twitter improperly censored him during his presidency by labeling his tweets as “misleading information” or indicating they violated the company’s rules against “glorifying violence.”

Numerous lawsuits filed by Trump and his supporters seeking to overturn the election result failed across the country due to a lack of evidence of mass voter fraud.

Trump also accused Twitter of inconsistently applying rules for posts about Covid-19, claiming news organizations had falsely claimed that social-justice protests in 2020 weren’t sources of infection while the attack on the Capitol was.

