Trump hails “everlasting friendship” with Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders

Photo: AZERTAC

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his appreciation for his relationships with Azerbaijan and Armenia during a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Such an Honor to have helped settle the War with Azerbaijan and Armenia and, at the same time, become friends with these two Great Leaders and Men, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. It will be an everlasting friendship for me but, more importantly, for the United States of America!", the U.S. President said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

