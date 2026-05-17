Yandex metrika counter

Shock result stuns Eurovision fans after chaotic final in Vienna - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Shock result stuns Eurovision fans after chaotic final in Vienna - VIDEO
Photo: NBC News

Bulgaria’s representative won the 70th Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Bangaranga”, collecting 516 points after a spectacular final filled with different music styles, dramatic staging and energetic performances.

The contest, held at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle arena, featured heavy metal, pop, emotional ballads and elaborate visual effects. Israel finished in second place with 343 points, while Romania came third with 296. The United Kingdom ended the night in last place with only one poin, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The arena was packed with fans cheering throughout the evening as 25 performers took part in the competition. However, five countries boycotted this year’s Eurovision over Israel’s participation.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Denmark’s Soren Torpegaard Lund opened the show, which quickly turned into a nonstop spectacle. Greece delivered an energetic performance involving a fireman’s pole, graphics, pyrotechnics and a scooter, while Australia impressed viewers with a piano lifted into the air during its act.

Finland’s performance featured emotional violin work that stood out during the evening. Czechia experienced technical difficulties during its act and was not given another opportunity to perform.

The show closed with host country Austria’s performer Cosmo, whose final act was described as ending with more of a fizzle than a bang.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      