Shock result stuns Eurovision fans after chaotic final in Vienna - VIDEO

The arena was packed with fans cheering throughout the evening as 25 performers took part in the competition. However, five countries boycotted this year’s Eurovision over Israel’s participation.

Denmark’s Soren Torpegaard Lund opened the show, which quickly turned into a nonstop spectacle. Greece delivered an energetic performance involving a fireman’s pole, graphics, pyrotechnics and a scooter, while Australia impressed viewers with a piano lifted into the air during its act.

Finland’s performance featured emotional violin work that stood out during the evening. Czechia experienced technical difficulties during its act and was not given another opportunity to perform.

The show closed with host country Austria’s performer Cosmo, whose final act was described as ending with more of a fizzle than a bang.