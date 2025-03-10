Trump hints at possible meeting with China’s Xi

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has suggested that he may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the future.

While en route from Florida to Washington, President Trump addressed reporters' questions about meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "I have a very good relationship with President Xi, very good. And at some point I’ll meet with him," Trump replied, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was also asked whether to expect a deal to sell TikTok soon. "Probably. We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want to [buy TikTok], and it's up to me to decide," he stated.

In February, Trump expressed confidence that a new trade deal with China was possible and said Xi Jinping might pay a visit to the United States.

