Hikmet Hajiyev holds meetings with Turkic States Organization delegates

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At the invitation of the Hungarian side, a successful meeting at the level of assistants to the heads of state and government took place in Budapest within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

During the meeting, the outcomes of the Gabala Summit of the Organization of Turkic States were discussed, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, News.Az reports.

Moreover, referring to the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the context of current global challenges, the importance of cooperation in the field of security was emphasized.

"As President Ilham Aliyev highlighted at previous summits of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkic world — due to its young demographics, abundant natural resources, energy potential, and strategic geopolitical location, including key transport routes — holds an important place on the Eurasian continent, and the Organization has become an important geopolitical center," he stated.

News.Az