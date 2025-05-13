Trump holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday upon his arrival in the capital Riyadh at the start of a regional tour.

Trump and bin Salman held talks at the royal terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No information was provided about the content of their discussions.

Trump’s Middle East tour, his first since taking office in January, also includes stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During a Cabinet meeting on Monday, bin Salman welcomed Trump’s visit to the kingdom, saying it will contribute to enhancing cooperation and strategic partnerships between the two countries in various fields.

Analysts say Trump’s packed agenda will address a wide array of regional and global issues – from trade, investment, and AI to the war in Ukraine, Red Sea security, Gaza, Syria, and the Iranian nuclear file – with high-level coordination expected between the US and its key Gulf partners.

