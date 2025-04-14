Trump in excellent health: White House doctor

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is in "excellent cognitive and physical health", says his White House physician.

In the first annual physical of his second presidential term at a Washington DC-area hospital, Trump was also found to have scarring "on the right ear from a gunshot wound", after an assassination attempt last July, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function," his doctor, Captain Sean Barbabella, said in a memo.

At 78, Trump was the oldest president to take office in January, though his predecessor, Joe Biden, was older at 82 by the time he left.

As a part of Friday's nearly five-hour medical examination at the Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Trump received several blood tests, a cardiac examination and ultrasounds, said his doctor, a US Navy emergency physician who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," Dr Barbabella wrote in the memo released by the White House on Sunday.

The president received neurological tests on his mental status, nerves, motor and sensory function and reflexes and showed no signs of depression or anxiety, according to the memo.

