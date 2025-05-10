Trump: India and Pakistan agree to an immediate, full ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had reached an agreement to cease hostilities between the two nations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Officials from India and Pakistan have yet to make statements about this announcement. Earlier today, tensions escalated between the two, as military bases on both sides were struck

