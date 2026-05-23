Iran, Oman engage in talks on regional developments

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Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed key regional issues and ongoing diplomatic efforts during a recent meeting, according to reports.

The two sides in a phone conversation reviewed the latest regional developments, ongoing processes, and diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing escalation of tensions and ending the war, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news.

Araghchi had also held separate telephone conversations with his Turkish, Qatari, Japanese, and Iraqi counterparts on the latest regional and international developments.

News.Az