Trump Media to merge with TAE Technologies in $6B deal

The all-stock merger, expected to close by mid-2026, will result in shareholders of each company owning roughly half of the combined entity, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

According to a press release, the merger will create “one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies.”

Following the announcement, Trump Media stock surged more than 19% in premarket trading.

The announcement shows Trump Media, which operates President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, branching out even further following its expansion into the financial services sector early this year.

“Upon closing, Trump Media & Technology Group will be the holding company for Truth Social, Truth+, Truth.Fi, TAE, TAE Power Solutions and TAE Life Sciences, among others,” the companies said.

Trump indirectly owns more than 114 million shares of Trump Media, which trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker DJT, the president’s initials.

Before taking office in January, he transferred that majority stake to a revocable trust whose sole trustee is his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

After Trump Media merges with TAE, the combined company aims to build “the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant ... subject to required approvals.”

“Fusion power plants are expected to provide economic, abundant, and dependable electricity that would help America win the A.I. revolution and maintain its global economic dominance,” the companies said.