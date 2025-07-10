Trump names Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as interim NASA chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as interim administrator of NASA on Wednesday, praising his work on the nation’s transportation infrastructure and air traffic control modernization.

“Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country’s Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control system,” Trump wrote on Truth Social , News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He added that Duffy’s appointment might be temporary, saying, “He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time.”

It remains unclear whether Duffy will seek Senate confirmation to permanently lead NASA.

Duffy joins a select group of Trump administration officials serving in multiple leadership roles, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as National Security Adviser and acting head of the National Archives, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, who holds two acting posts.

Trump’s decision highlights an ongoing trend of consolidating key government positions among trusted officials.

