Trump pauses tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but not China

Canada agreed to deploy new technology and personnel along its border with the United States and launch cooperative efforts to fight organized crime, fentanyl smuggling and money laundering.

Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal migration and drugs.

The United States also made a commitment to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico, Sheinbaum said.

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome," Trump said on social media.

The agreements forestall, for now, the onset of a trade war that economists predicted would damage the economies of all involved and usher in higher prices for consumers.

After speaking by phone with both leaders, Trump said he would try to negotiate economic agreements over the coming month with the two largest U.S. trading partners, whose economies have become tightly intertwined with the United States since a landmark free-trade deal was struck in the 1990s.