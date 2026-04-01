Iraq beat Bolivia 2-1 to seal World Cup spot

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Iraq national football team have secured their first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 30 years after defeating Bolivia national football team 2-1 in the second intercontinental playoff final held in Mexico.

Goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and Aymen Hussein guided the Lions of Mesopotamia to victory at the Monterrey Stadium on Tuesday, confirming Iraq as the 48th team to qualify for the tournament, News.Az reports.

Al-Hamadi’s opener in the 10th minute gave Iraq the perfect start but Moises Paniagua drew the Greens level 28 minutes later in a closely-contested match in one of the cohost nations of the World Cup.

The deadlock was broken shortly after the half-time break when Aymen Hussein scored the match winning goal from close range as he slotted in Marko Farji’s cross in the 53rd minute.

News.Az