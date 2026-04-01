TSMC to start 3nm chip production in Japan by 2028

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TSMC is set to bring cutting-edge semiconductor technology to Japan, with plans to begin mass production of 3-nanometre chips at its second plant in the country by 2028.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker will install advanced manufacturing equipment and ramp up output at its new facility, marking a major upgrade from its earlier Japan strategy focused on less advanced technologies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The second fabrication plant will produce around 15,000 12-inch wafers per month using 3nm process technology, among the most advanced currently available for commercial chip production.

The move signals a significant shift for TSMC’s Japan operations, which were previously centered on older nodes such as 40nm, 28nm, and 12/16nm technologies.

The expansion is being carried out through Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), established in 2021 with support from Sony Group.

Automotive supplier Denso and Toyota Motor Corporation have also joined the venture as minority investors, highlighting the importance of chip supply for Japan’s automotive industry.

TSMC has already committed to investing more than $20 billion across its first and second plants in Japan. While the exact cost of the second facility has not been officially confirmed, local reports suggest it could reach around $17 billion.

The company’s first Japan fab began mass production in late 2024, laying the groundwork for its expanded presence in the country.

The planned 3nm production marks a major step in Japan’s efforts to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem and reduce reliance on overseas supply chains. It also reflects growing global competition to secure advanced chip manufacturing capacity amid rising demand from sectors like AI, automotive, and consumer electronics.

News.Az