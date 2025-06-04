Trump, Putin discuss Ukraine drone strikes, Iran in 75-minute call

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Trump announced on social media Wednesday that he had a one-hour and 15-minute conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed Ukraine's recent strikes on Russian aircraft and ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump said in his post, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In fact, Trump said Putin had vowed during the call to respond to Ukraine's Sunday drone strikes on air bases in Russia. "President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump said.

Trump has recently been critical of Putin because of Russia's recent drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, but he did not repeat that criticism in his post about Wednesday's call.

