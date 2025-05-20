Trump reveals plans, names leader for Golden Dome missile defense project

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the concept he wants for his future Golden Dome missile defence programme — a multilayered $175 billion system that for the first time will put US weapons in space.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he expected the system to be “fully operational before the end of my term," which ends in 2029, and have the capability of intercepting missiles “even if they are launched from space,” News.Az reports citing France24.

At a White House press conference, Trump announced that US Space Force General Michael Guetlein would be the lead programme manager for what the president said would be a $175 billion project, an effort widely viewed as the keystone to Trump's military planning.

Golden Dome will "protect our homeland," Trump said from the Oval Office and added that Canada had said it wanted to be part of it.

First ordered by Trump in January, Golden Dome aims to create a network of satellites to detect, track and potentially intercept incoming missiles. The shield could deploy hundreds of satellites for missile detection and tracking.

At a cost of $175 billion, it will take years to implement, as the controversial programme faces both political scrutiny and funding uncertainty.

Democratic lawmakers have voiced concern about the procurement process and the involvement of Trump ally Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has emerged as a frontrunner alongside Palantir and Anduril to build key components of the system.

The Golden Dome idea was inspired by Israel's land-based Iron Dome defence shield that protects it from missiles and rockets. Trump's Golden Dome is much more extensive and includes a massive array of surveillance satellites and a separate fleet of attacking satellites that would shoot down offensive missiles soon after lift-off.

Tuesday's announcement kicks off the Pentagon's effort to test and ultimately buy the missiles, systems, sensors and satellites that will make up the Golden Dome.

News.Az