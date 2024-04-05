Trump says he would have called Putin in connection with Crocus City Hall attack

Trump says he would have called Putin in connection with Crocus City Hall attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former US President Donald Trump said he would have called Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the deadly attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue just outside Moscow, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I would have called him. I would have let him know," Trump told US radio host Hugh Hewitt in an interview.

However, the ex-president did not specify whether he would have called Putin to warn him about the looming attack or to extend his condolences.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack targeted the music venue in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just outside the Moscow city limits. According to the latest data, 144 people have died, and 551 others have been injured. All four gunmen have been apprehended, while five others are believed to have aided them, according to investigators. The Russian Investigative Committee said the perpetrators had links with Ukrainian nationalists.

News.Az