Trump says he’s not planning to speak with Elon Musk

Musk resigned from a key government post late last month. Their relationship has since been rapidly deteriorating over Trump's signature bill featuring tax cuts, which Musk has harshly criticized. The pair have been trading barbs on social media.

On Friday, Trump told reporters he has been so busy working on many issues that he isn't thinking about Musk, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He added, "I just wish him well."

Asked whether he has any plans to speak with Musk, Trump said, "I don't have any plans," and added he is not even thinking about that.

Trump also said Musk gets a lot of subsidies, hinting again at the possibility of reviewing government contracts with Musk's businesses.

Meanwhile, Musk floated the idea of founding a new political party, citing the results of a poll on his social media platform X. He said in a post: "A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate."