Trump says his talks with Xi are intended to bring lasting peace
- 1038814
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/trump-says-his-talks-with-xi-are-intended-to-bring-lasting-peace Copied
Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was a success for both countries and will help secure “eternal” or lasting peace, News.Az reports.
On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the talks “were a great one for both of our countries,” adding that the meeting “will lead to everlasting peace and success.” He also described the talks as a “G2 meeting,” likening it to formats such as the G7 or G20.