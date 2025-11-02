Trump says his talks with Xi are intended to bring lasting peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was a success for both countries and will help secure “eternal” or lasting peace, News.Az reports.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the talks “were a great one for both of our countries,” adding that the meeting “will lead to everlasting peace and success.” He also described the talks as a “G2 meeting,” likening it to formats such as the G7 or G20.

News.Az