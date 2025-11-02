Yandex metrika counter

Trump says his talks with Xi are intended to bring lasting peace

Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was a success for both countries and will help secure “eternal” or lasting peace, News.Az reports.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that the talks “were a great one for both of our countries,” adding that the meeting “will lead to everlasting peace and success.” He also described the talks as a “G2 meeting,” likening it to formats such as the G7 or G20.


