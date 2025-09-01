+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has spoken about the importance of maintaining good relations with nuclear powers.

He outlined this position in an interview with The Daily Caller , a fragment of which was published on Sunday, News.Az reports.

Trump was asked, in particular, whether his decision to allow 600,000 Chinese students to study at American universities for two years was motivated by the fact that it would benefit the United States, or was simply part of his tactics in negotiations with Beijing. In response, the US President emphasized that he has a "very good relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "I think it is very insulting to a country when you tell its leadership that you will not accept their students," Trump emphasized, expressing the opinion that rejecting students from China "would be harmful to the system."

He was also asked whether he expects any gestures from China in response to the decision to allow Chinese students to study in the United States. "No, I don't want anything in return. We are doing well, they are paying us billions of dollars," Trump emphasized. "I think it is good to get along with countries, not bad, especially with nuclear powers," Trump said, once again stating his position that the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided if he had remained in charge of the American administration following the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

