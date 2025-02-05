Trump says US in ‘very constructive’ talks with Russia, Ukraine

Trump says US in ‘very constructive’ talks with Russia, Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Washington has been engaged in "very constructive" talks with Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said.

"We are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine and we are talking to the Russians, talking to the Ukrainian leadership," he told journalists at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We’re having very good talks and I think something will be, hopefully dramatically, it will rise about everything," Trump added.

News.Az