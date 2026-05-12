Azerbaijan relocates 18 more families to Khojavend district

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In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched another phase of the “Great Return” program, relocating several families to the city of Khojavend, the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and the Khojavend village in Khojavend district.

As part of this phase, six families comprising 24 people were resettled in the city of Khojavend, six families totaling 24 individuals were relocated to the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and another six families consisting of 20 people moved to the Khojavend village of the district, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az