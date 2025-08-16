Trump speaks to Zelensky, NATO leaders after Alaska summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump had a “lengthy” call with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy on the plane back to Washington DC following his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump also held phone conversations with NATO leader, the press secretary said.

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

News.Az