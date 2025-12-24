Trump team to convert warehouses for 80,000 migrants: report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to acquire at least seven large-scale warehouses across the United States to use as holding facilities for detained migrants, as part of efforts to organize its chaotic deportation and detention immigration system, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

According to a draft solicitation proposal, obtained by the Washington Post, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to acquire at least seven large industrial warehouses that could hold 5,000 to 10,000 people after they are processed.

The buildings would serve as a second stop for newly-detained immigrants to prevent detainees from being moved around the U.S. to detention centers that have available space.

As the Trump administration seeks to deport swaths of immigrants, officials are running into problems finding beds for the volume of people detained. Established immigration detention centers are quickly filling up – roughly 67,000 people were in detention centers as of November, per Trace reports.

To make space in overcrowded detention facilities, some detainees have been transferred across the country to unfamiliar places where there is space.

But the warehouses would be part of a new “feeder” system that hopes to organize immigration detentions by having newly arrested detainees first go to processing centers, then to one of the seven large warehouses before being deported.

