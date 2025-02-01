News.az
Immigration
Spanish government moves to regularise half a million undocumented migrants
27 Jan 2026-17:22
Man shot dead by federal agents in U.S. Minneapolis: media
24 Jan 2026-23:18
Ghana arrests Nigerians linked to cybercrime networks
19 Jan 2026-19:45
Tensions flare again in Minnesota as agents, protesters clash -
VIDEO
14 Jan 2026-12:35
ICE deaths hit 20-year high in 2025
14 Jan 2026-12:14
Former Ghana minister detained by US immigration
09 Jan 2026-02:00
Trump team to convert warehouses for 80,000 migrants: report
24 Dec 2025-19:15
US halts Afghan immigration after guard shooting
27 Nov 2025-10:59
S. Korea convenes emergency meeting after mass detention of citizens in US Hyundai raid
06 Sep 2025-20:49
U.S. Florida to open 2nd immigration detention center dubbed "Deportation Depot"
15 Aug 2025-02:15
