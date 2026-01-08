Trump threatens heavy US response if Iran kills protesters

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump warned of severe action against Iran if its authorities begin "killing people" during protests, as the country faces an economic crisis fueling growing civil unrest.

"I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots -- they have lots of riots -- if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard," Trump said during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local media and official statements have reported at least 21 people, including security forces, have died since the unrest began in late December.

