Trump threatens higher tariffs on Spain over low military spending

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Spain on Wednesday after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declined to commit to NATO's newly proposed goal of allocating 5% of GDP to defense spending by 2035.

During a press conference at the conclusion of the Atlantic Alliance summit in The Hague, Trump stated that he would personally negotiate a trade agreement with Spain and would impose double tariffs as a form of compensation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"I’m going to negotiate directly with Spain. I will do it myself. They are going to pay. They will pay more money this way. We’re going to make them pay double. And I mean it," Trump stated in a clearly confrontational tone.

The Republican not only criticized the position of the Spanish Executive but also labeled Spain as "the most hostile of the NATO countries" regarding defense objectives. He also stated that the 2.1% of GDP proposed by Sánchez's Government is "insufficient" and that, at a minimum, it should be raised to 3.5%, as reported by the agency EFE

News.Az