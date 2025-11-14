Trump to host October's released hostages Thursday

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, November 20, former U.S. President Donald Trump will host the Israeli hostages freed in last month's Gaza ceasefire agreement at the White House, according to a source close to the situation.

Contrary to earlier reporting, Trump is not chartering a plane to ferry the former hostages to Washington. Instead, they are taking commercial flights on the Israeli government’s dime, the source says, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

All 20 hostages released on October 13 have been invited by the White House.

