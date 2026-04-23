Trump to host Oval Office event shortly

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I’m at the White House where the president will shortly invite us, the White House pool reporters and cameras, into the Oval Office for an event with representatives from pharmaceutical company Regeneron.

President Trump hasn’t spoken to the press pool in two days - in fact, not since he announced he was extending the ceasefire with Iran via Truth Social on Tuesday evening, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Trump has appeared in person for a sports-related ceremony since that announcement, but he did not mention the conflict in the Middle East.

Healthcare is a top issue for voters, especially ahead of the midterm elections - something President Trump has been keen to offer cost-savings on for Americans.

But the crisis in Iran, with deepening financial impacts both here and abroad, will continue to dominate any public events he does have - we’ll see if he takes questions today.

News.Az