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Oval Office
Trump says new strikes targeted more Iranian leaders
03 Mar 2026-21:04
Why Trump is reshaping US foreign policy around resources
08 Dec 2025-11:22
Trump set to hold Oval Office meeting on Venezuela, sources say
01 Dec 2025-21:14
Trump and Erdogan discuss F-35s
25 Sep 2025-21:30
Trump urges Erdogan to halt oil imports from Russia
25 Sep 2025-20:25
Trump set to make Oval Office announcement
02 Sep 2025-16:01
Zaluzhnyi declined call from U.S. VP Vance after oval office clash
25 Aug 2025-16:59
Trump expected to make announcement from Oval Office
22 Aug 2025-20:47
Press conference in Oval Office wraps up
18 Aug 2025-22:02
Trump suggests a ceasefire may not be necessary
18 Aug 2025-21:37
Latest News
Trump’s ‘reckless’ moves could drag US into ‘living hell’, Iranian speaker says
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IRGC Navy says Strait of Hormuz will not return to previous status for US and Israel
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Foreign national injured by falling shrapnel in Abu Dhabi
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Araghchi calls for UN action over alleged US-Israeli "war crimes" in call with Lavrov
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