Pro-Iran hacker group claims senior Mossad official killed in car bomb attack

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A pro-Iranian hacker group known as Handala has claimed that a senior Mossad official involved in Iran-related operations was killed in a car bomb explosion, according to a statement released by the group.

In a message accompanied by a video, Handala said a senior manager in Mossad’s so-called “new infiltration unit” was killed early on Monday when an explosive device detonated in his private vehicle on Highway 20, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The group said the operation followed months of intelligence gathering, surveillance, and tracking.

Handala also criticised Israeli security services, suggesting they had failed to protect senior personnel, and questioned whether authorities would acknowledge the incident.

“Will the security services of the Zionist regime have the courage to tell the truth, or will they continue to deny it?” the group said.

It further warned that even individuals under heavy protection were not safe in what it described as “occupied territories”.

There has been no independent verification of the claims.

News.Az